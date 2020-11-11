Temasek-owned Affinidi recruits AWS expert Glenn Gore as CEO

Glenn Gore (Affinidi) Credit: Affinidi

Temasek-owned Affinidi Group has appointed Glenn Gore as CEO, recruiting the cloud architecture expert from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to spearhead growth ambitions.



The Singapore-based business - founded and seeded alongside applications Trustana and GoodWorker - specialises in leveraging decentralised technologies to develop self-sovereign identity (SSI) solutions, with the aim of enhancing data control levels within the enterprise.

Supported by a hub in Berlin, solutions include the creation of portable digital identities, issuance of digital credentials and selective sharing of verifiable data. The overall aim is to create a “global and interoperable identity and data ecosystem”, in partnership with governments, organisations and developers.

Central to such efforts will be Gore as CEO of Affinidi, tasked with driving ongoing technology development alongside expanding reach across use cases and applications. In addition, Gore will serve as a board member of GoodWorker and Trustana, providing strategic direction to the management teams.

“I am excited to join Affinidi to build next generation identity solutions that will provide more personalised and transparent networks for all,” Gore added.

“New technologies and business models are required to drive authenticity, portability, security and privacy of data for today and tomorrow. Temasek's vision and support of self-sovereign identity solutions and their transformative potential to change how we think about the concept of data resonates with me.”

Leveraging more than 20 years of technology industry experience, Gore previously held the position of chief architect at AWS, holding responsibility for creating architectural best practices via the cloud.

“Innovative technologies are key enablers of growth” added Chia Song Hwee, deputy CEO of Temasek. “In line with trends we have identified, including a more connected world and smarter systems, we see opportunities to move beyond investing by building game-changing businesses such as Affinidi.”

The wider group also announced the ongoing development of GoodWorker and Trustana, which are both built using Affinidi’s technology.

GoodWorker operates as an India-based digital job matching platform for blue-collar workers and employers while Trustana goes to market as a Singapore-based curated B2B marketplace and trade platform connecting international partners for cross-border trade, with an initial focus on SMEs in China and Singapore.

According to Song Hwee, the three businesses - Affinidi, GoodWorker and Trustana - will be run independently by respective boards and management teams.