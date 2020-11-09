Telkomtelstra rolls out VMware SD-WAN to more than 5000 sites across Indonesia

Agus F. Abdillah (Telkomtelstra) and Cin Cin Go (VMware) Credit: Telkomtelstra

Telkomtelstra has deployed VMware SD-WAN solutions to more than 5000 sites across Indonesia, delivered as one managed services project nationwide.

In response to heightened demand for SD-WAN technologies at a local level, the roll-out comes eight months after the managed services provider (MSP) partnered with VMware to help enterprise customers overhaul networking capabilities to drive digital transformation agendas.

Operating as a joint venture between Telkom Indonesia and Telstra Australia, Telkomtelstra offers VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud - acquired in late November 2017 - to help businesses optimise workload performance over a cloud-enabled network with the aim of improving bandwidth allocation and application performance across multiple branch offices.

“We understand the business challenges of delivering high availability network and the difficulty of managing IT branches over the expansive geography of Indonesia with many remote sites,” said Agus F. Abdillah, chief customer officer of Telkomtelstra. “As a leading managed service provider of network solutions in Indonesia, we are proud of our accomplishment in deploying an advanced network of SD-WAN to thousands of sites that can support the needs of today’s businesses, regardless of branches’ geographical location.”

With 12,000 inhabited islands and over 17,000 total islands in Indonesia, Abdillah said enterprise organisations operating locally must expand branches into remote areas, which presents “unique challenges” in terms of resources, network and security.

According to Abdillah, traditional WAN is “not suitably equipped” to accommodate the scalability of cloud usage for high business productivity, with MPLS considered an “expensive technology” in the market.

“For large enterprises with branch offices spread across regions that require cloud access and exceptional customer experience, our solution will leverage key capabilities of SD-WAN, such as automation and dynamic multi-path optimisation,” Abdillah added. “This will help give enterprises the power to distribute rules, make policy changes, and implement new network configurations across highly distributed branches at any scale in seconds from anywhere.”

Delving deeper, Abdillah said Telkomtelstra plans to also leverage zero-touch provisioning and auto failover to help customers minimise reliance on routing hardware as well as manual network maintenance or new deployments.

“Enterprise branches across Indonesia will now have access to dependable, high performance connectivity with intrinsic secure access to applications and data to optimise and transform branch operations,” he said.

According to Cin Cin Go - country manager of Indonesia at VMware - the expanded alliance with Telkomtelstra will provide enterprise customers with “much-needed flexibility” through enhanced connectivity and security, spanning applications, data and users from the data centre to the cloud and branch.

"VMware is excited to work with Telkomtelstra in delivering our industry-leading VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to future-forward Indonesian enterprises,” added Cin Cin, when speaking at the time of the partnership launch. “Indonesia is a vast country with over 17,000 islands, and such geography presents a unique challenge for businesses both from a resource and network standpoint.

“VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud can help businesses address these challenges while also providing consistent performance and user experience in remote sites and branch offices.”