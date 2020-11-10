Logicalis acquires Singapore-based iZeno to enhance digital offerings

Logicalis has acquired Singapore-based iZeno - a specialist in application modernisation, DevOps and hybrid cloud solutions - as part of plans to enhance digital transformation capabilities across Asia.



The move is designed to position Logicalis as a leading provider of digital solutions both regionally and globally, underpinned by an expanded portfolio of services offerings.

Founded in 2003, iZeno goes to market as a leading partner of Red Hat and Atlassian among other key vendor alliances, housing more than 85 employees across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The business has delivered over 500 enterprise solutions for 300 customers across finance, manufacturing, banking and gaming sectors, in addition to healthcare, telecom and retail industries.

“There is strong alignment between Logicalis and iZeno, in terms of vision, opportunities for joint value creation and mutual focus on customer-centricity,” said Lee Chong-Win, CEO of Logicalis Asia. “Our customers are prioritising their digital transformation agendas. The skills and innovation that iZeno brings to the group strengthen our core value proposition as we fulfil our mission of helping customers unlock value through digital transformation.”

According to Chong-Win, iZeno’s “strong strategic partnerships” with several public cloud hyperscalers will also help accelerate Logicalis' ambitions to become a digital leader in the market, while also complementing existing alliances with Cisco and Microsoft.

The acquisition comes less than a week after Logicalis scooped up 23 awards during Cisco Partner Summit Digital, including Singapore specific recognition as Global Marketing Partner of the Year.



Operating as one of five Cisco Global Gold Certified Partners, the technology provider was acknowledged for providing “superior business practices” at customer level, driven by “best-in-class methodologies and innovative processes”.

“We have been working in partnership with Cisco for a number of years and these awards reflect the continued global strength of that partnership,” added Robert Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis Group. “These esteemed awards from Cisco reaffirm our efforts over this past year, as turbulent as its been, and I have full confidence we will build on that momentum and innovation as we move into 2021.”

Meanwhile in March, Logicalis achieved Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status in Microsoft Azure, joining a select group of 65 specialists globally.

Operating within an ecosystem of more than 60,000 cloud partners serving Microsoft customers, the initiative was first launched in July 2018 to recognise services expertise on the vendor’s cloud platform.

Expert MSPs are required to demonstrate “top tier expertise” in managed services, spanning initial assessment through to architecture and design, in addition to ongoing support, security and optimisation.

To achieve such a status, MSPs must also complete an audit by an independent third-party, alongside providing multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months. To retain the accreditation, expert partners are audited on an ongoing basis.

“The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today and we are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft accredited cloud managed service providers,” added Bailkoski, when speaking at the time of the announcement.

Bailkoski officially assumed the reins of the global system integrator on 1 March, replacing Mark Rogers who transitioned into a non-executive director role. Previously COO, Bailkoski joined the business as CFO four years ago.