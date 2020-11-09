Indonesian unicorn Bukalapak aligns with Microsoft Azure as preferred cloud platform

Haris-Izmee (Microsoft) and Rachmat Kaimuddin (Bukalapak) Credit: Microsoft

Indonesian e-commerce platform Bukalapak has committed to Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform, underpinned by plans to enhance offerings for millions of customers across the country.



Terms of the alliance will see the local unicorn leverage Microsoft’s expertise in building a “resilient cloud infrastructure” to support services for more than 12 million micro, small and medium enterprises, in addition to 100 million customers nationwide.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will make a strategic investment in the business, which was founded in 2010 and became a unicorn eight years later.

“This partnership signals a deep collaboration with Microsoft on an array of technology projects that will transform the technology-driven commerce solutions and operations solution and operations in Indonesia,” said Rachmat Kaimuddin, CEO of Bukalapak.

“As a global technology leader, Microsoft’s confidence with Bukalapak highlights our position as the leading homegrown technology player in Indonesia and our continued objective to create a positive impact on our country and customers.”

Specifically, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform to support more than six million online merchants, six million offline merchants and 100 million customers, in addition to providing digital skills training for employees and merchants.

“Bukalapak and their services have had real and enduring impact on Indonesian society, and their innovation mindset in a rapidly changing market will create new opportunities for merchants, businesses and consumers,” added Haris Izmee, president director of Indonesia at Microsoft. “We are excited to empower Bukalapak with a trusted cloud, that allows them to scale their customer experience on Microsoft Azure.

“Through this partnership, merchants and consumers will have more efficient and reliable buying and selling experiences, which in turn, creates business resilience and helps accelerate growth in the Indonesian digital economy.”