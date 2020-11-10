Channel Asia Innovation Awards: and the finalists are…

Channel Asia is proud to announce the finalists of the Innovation Awards in 2020, playing host to the most competitive and comprehensive selection of partners, distributors and vendors across Southeast Asia.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the Awards will honour outstanding work through customer value and innovation, with a record-breaking 332 nominations submitted across seven countries.

In total, more than 90 organisations are represented across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar, in addition to regional success at ASEAN, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific levels.

More than 45 partners make the finalist shortlist this year, spanning value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers, in addition to consultancy firms, cloud specialists and independent software vendors. Completing the finalist line-up, over 35 vendor organisations are also in the running, in addition to more than 10 distributors.

The most competitive field is at partner level, with the Emerging Tech category housing a multitude of nominations across Cloud, Smart Technology and Digital Transformation, in addition to a jam-packed Enterprise line-up in the Partner category.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions - spanning a range of countries - 14 categories exceed the traditional six finalist limit, highlighting the strength and depth of the ASEAN channel. Specifically, partner categories include Cloud (12 finalists); Smart Technology (11); Digital Transformation (11) and Enterprise (11), in addition to vendor categories of Cloud (12); Security (11); Software (eight); Hardware (seven) and Specialist (nine).

From a Personal Innovation standpoint, awards have been split to reflect country and regional submissions, highlighting nominations received from diverse markets, housing different roles, remits and responsibilities.

Therefore, Channel Excellence; Management Excellence; Technical Excellence and Marketing Excellence will comprise of two sets of finalists each, reflecting country specific nominations and regionally focused submissions. Meanwhile, Sales Excellence will remain as one award, housing five finalists.

Overall, the Awards will celebrate the channel across seven categories - Partner Value; Emerging Tech; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.

Finalists were chosen by an IDG shortlist committee and will now be assessed by a hand-picked judging panel, comprising of the leading executives at partner, vendor and distributor levels across ASEAN. To ensure objectivity, partners cannot vote on partner categories, vendors cannot vote on vendor categories and distributors cannot vote on distributor categories.

All Awards will be judged through the lens of value:

How are partners adding value to customers?

How are vendors adding value to partners?

How are distributors adding value to the channel?

Set for Thursday 10 December, winners will be unveiled during a celebration ceremony hosted virtually, alongside dedicated editorial streams deep-diving into local market research; customer priorities and next steps as Southeast Asia repositions for growth. This is a proactive measure taken in response to Covid-19 developments and aligned to government measures - more virtual event details will be shared in the coming weeks.



Channel Asia congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise

AMTI

AsiaPac

Blazeclan

Cloud Comrade

Cloud4C

CloudCover

FPT Software

NTT Data

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

World Wide Technology

Mid-Market

Abyor International

Computer Guys

Delaware Consulting

Logicalis

Techolution

SMB

AsiaPac

Blibli

Cloud Comrade

Cybertrend

Managed IT

Unzyp Software

Read more on the next page…

