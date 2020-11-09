Singtel-owned Trustwave names former DXC and HPE exec as new CEO

Credit: Dreamstime

Singtel has appointed Eric Harmon as CEO of cyber security division Trustwave, replacing Arthur Wong who has led the company since 2018.

Effective immediately, Harmon most recently served as advisor to SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, and will report to Stuart Harvey, chairman of the board and executive committee at Trustwave.

“Art has provided strong leadership over the past three years and has been instrumental in growing Trustwave’s capabilities,” Harvey said. “We are grateful for his contributions.”

Harmon was previously executive vice president of Operations at DXC, tasked with spearheading the technology provider’s $25 billion offering portfolio, including strategy development, sales, delivery and financial performance. Prior to this Harmon represented Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and McKinsey in a range of senior leadership positions.

“Eric’s extensive experience in the enterprise solutions space and successful transformation and turnaround of Trustwave’s SecureTrust business in the past year, makes him a natural fit for the CEO role,” Harvey said.

“He is a proven leader with business and technical savvy, and his familiarity with Trustwave will allow him to take on the new responsibilities seamlessly. We are confident that he is well-placed to lead the team to accelerate Trustwave’s growth strategy to become a global leader in cyber security.”

In December 2018, Singtel unveiled plans to integrate all security offerings under the Trustwave brand, bringing together Optus and NCS capabilities to create a cyber powerhouse.

Specifically, the amalgamation resulted in a coming together of Singtel, Optus, Trustwave and NCS from a “capabilities, technologies and resources” perspective. Key offerings now centre around managed security services, consulting and education, leveraging the footprint of Singtel from a business and revenue perspective across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The appointment comes on the same day that fellow Singtel subsidiary Optus made the move to acquire the mobile business of wholesale partner amaysim in Australia, for $250 million in an all cash offer as part of its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) strategy.

As reported by sister publication ARN, the acquisition will see the telecommunications provider acquire approximately 1.19 million customers. In addition, the telco has also launched its own MVNO brand, Gomo, which already has a presence in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand with the same name under parent company Singtel.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said both moves are part of the telco’s attempts to disrupt the MVNO market, as she said Optus has previously not had any involvement with sub brands in the space.

Meanwhile, NCS recently entered into an agreement to acquire Singapore-based 2359 Media, a digital services consultancy firm with presence across Southeast Asia.

Subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions, the transaction is designed to enhance NCS’ digital service offerings at a regional level, with a specific focus on agile development, design thinking and cloud native application development.

According to the Singtel subsidiary, the acquisition is also expected to complement the provider’s NEXT service offerings, spanning digital, cloud, platforms and cyber security, with 2359 Media set to be housed under this division.