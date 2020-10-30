Pure Storage puts techies at centre of new partner program

Credit: Pure Storage

Pure Storage has created a new invite-only partner program for channel professionals who are “leaders” in either technical sales or implementation.

According to the all-flash data storage vendor, the new WaveMaker program will offer partners access to exclusive events and offer dedicated content and training.

Pure Storage will select certain individuals from partners to join the program and, in doing so, give them access to a new online network of their peers and Pure’s technical resources

The program tiers include Members, Champions and Legends, which partners can rise through by sales, plus additional training and advocacy initiatives. The Pure WaveMakers program will be available to “qualified” partners on November 16.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, not least our channel partners,” said Andrew Fisher, Area Vice President, Channels and Distribution, Asia Pacific and Japan, Pure Storage. “These enhancements to our partner program will provide them with the resources to enable them to better support our customers. We’ve seen great traction in our partner program in Asia Pacific & Japan, with our distributors really stepping up.”

The vendor is also offering additional incentives to partners who are recruiting net new customers and for partners who are selling Pure as-a-service, its cloud and consumption offering. Other incentives include VIP points for partners allowing them to redeem for rewards based on their transactions.

The announcement coincides with the recent launch of Pure Storage’s new Partner Portal, which provides sales and technical resources, training, personalised marketing campaigns, a digital asset library and social selling content.

The portal will serve as a base for new online training modules for specific partner roles, plus courses on selling subscriptions and new use cases for file and object storage.