Westcon takes aim at cloud contact centre market, extends Lifesize alliance in ASEAN

Westcon has expanded distribution reach with Lifesize across Southeast Asia as part of plans to capitalise on increased customer demand for cloud contact centre solutions.

The alliance follows the merger of cloud video conferencing specialist Lifesize with Serenova earlier this year, a contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) designed to optimise agent workforce capabilities while enhancing omni-channel customer experience levels.

In addition, Lifesize also recently acquired digital collaboration vendor Kaptivo with the aim of establishing an “advanced collaboration business” through the addition to a digital white-boarding application.

“Westcon, over the last seven months, has experienced first-hand the importance of empowering a large, hybrid workforce with the tools needed to effectively work from home,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon. “This includes our own centralised customer contact centres which are distributed at various locations across Asia Pacific.”

According to Aronson, market growth opportunities for both partners and customers across the region is “obvious”, with Westcon already rolling out the Lifesize cloud video conferencing platform in both remote work environments and the in-person workplace.

“Now, with the addition of Lifesize CxEngage contact centre solutions, we can provide contact centre customers exactly what they need for success in the new way of working,” he added. “The future of contact centres is in the cloud and Lifesize offers an award-winning, cost-effective solution.”

Speaking as vice president of Sales across Asia Pacific at Lifesize, Rob Malkin said customers in ASEAN are challenged with maintaining high levels of productivity, irrespective of whether they are operating within a contact centre, office or remote work locations.

“Our partnership with Westcon and its specialised set of solutions partners, systems integrators and service providers will allow us to combine our cloud contact centre, video conferencing and advanced collaboration portfolio with high-quality service and expertise in each ASEAN market,” he said.

“This will support organisations throughout the region that are ready to take advantage of important emerging unified communications technologies like CCaaS. It no longer matters where a contact centre agent or employee is sitting or working.”