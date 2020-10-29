HGC strikes security services pact with CyberSecurity Malaysia

Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab (CyberSecurity Malaysia) and Ravindran Mahalingam (HGC) Credit: CyberSecurity Malaysia / HGC

HGC Global Communications (HGC) has signed a partnership with CyberSecurity Malaysia to enhance protection levels within the telecommunications industry, underpinned by security services.



Terms of the agreement will see Hong Kong-based HGC provide security services expertise from a consulting, managed and advisory standpoint, supported by engineering, risk management and cloud security capabilities.

The move is designed to allow CyberSecurity Malaysia to bolster a range of cyber security innovation-led services, programs and initiatives, with the aim of reducing the vulnerability of digital systems across the country.

“Cyber security is a paramount asset, key to HGC's vision of a connected world,” said Ravindran Mahalingam, senior vice president of International Business at HGC. “As a global telecommunications service provider, we are committed to promoting sustainable development of technological innovations, keeping cyber security at the centre of business solutions.

“More, cyber security is important in a smart city as the infrastructure can be vulnerable and needs to avoid any breaches. HGC is dedicated to supporting cyber security for ICT and network initiatives, ensuring a secure and reliable digital business environment.”

Delving deeper, the agreement will provide a framework under which HGC will operate to facilitate its portfolio of cyber security skill to the telecommunications industry, while also targeting enterprise organisations, the financial services sector and government agencies.

The alliance will also expand beyond Malaysian borders, reaching HGC customers across Asia with a specific focus on industry verticals such as e-health, e-commerce and e-education.

“Today, cyber security is a major concern for most industries and the vulnerabilities are rising at an alarming rate; hence IT professionals are in high demand to analyse and overcome these threats,” added Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia. “Moreover, these attacks could have been dealt with if those businesses have better cyber resilience.

In response, Dr. Amir said organisations across the country are beginning to complement cyber security strategies with cyber resilience, supported by CyberSecurity Malaysia as a national cyber security specialist and technical centre under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia.

“CyberSecurity Malaysia is pleased with the collaboration between global companies such as HGC to develop sustainable relationships between government and industry as well as raising the level of readiness and resilience of national cyber security and its contribution to national economic growth,” he added.

Furthermore, the partnership will also include cyber security cooperation in areas of telecom security, Internet of Things security and threats intelligence.

According to CyberSecurity Malaysia findings, Malaysia recorded 8,366 cyber security incidents between January and September in 2020, including fraud, intrusion and malicious code attacks - representing an increase of almost 10 per cent compared to 2019.