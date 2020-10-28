ESET strikes cyber reseller deal with Canon in Singapore

Chia Wee Yaw (Canon Singapore) Credit: Canon Singapore

ESET has on-boarded Canon as an official reseller in Singapore, with a specific focus on delivering cyber security solutions to consumer, small to medium-sized business (SMB) and enterprise customers.



The sync up is designed to further strengthen Canon’s cyber security offerings across the city-state, supported by the ability for customers to monitor protection levels from the network to the cloud.

On the flip side, ESET is set to leverage the technology provider’s expertise in infrastructure, applications and automation, delivered via an end-to-end support model spanning consultation and deployment to project management and client servicing.

“We are delighted to work with Canon Singapore, which is widely known for its capabilities to streamline and digitalise business workflow for SMBs and enterprises,” said Parvinder Walia, president of Asia Pacific and Japan at ESET. “The company’s strong presence within these sectors will allow even more customers access to our latest security solutions.”

With remote working becoming the “new norm”, Walia advised businesses to secure IT infrastructure and sensitive data against cyber threats such as ransomware, zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats (APT).

“As an advocate of 3Ds - digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation - and a business enabler, the partnership with industry leader ESET enables us to protect the digital infrastructure that we have built for our customers,” added Chia Wee Yaw, director of Canon One Solution (CONES) at Canon Singapore. “With digital transformation accelerating at an unprecedented rate, it is crucial to strengthen cyber security for business resilience.”