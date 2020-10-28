Ingram Micro on-boards conferencing specialist Barco in Southeast Asia

Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed a distribution agreement with conferencing specialist Barco in Southeast Asia, targeting the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.



Terms of the deal will see Ingram Micro position the vendor’s ClickShare Conference offering to enterprise customers seeking to enhance in-person and remote meeting experiences in hybrid working environments.

“We recognise the need for robust, proven visualisation and collaboration solutions that enable and equip companies in the region to transform to a hybrid and remote working environment,” said Francis Choo, vice president of Global Partner Engagement at Ingram Micro.

“Together with our robust unified communication and collaboration portfolio, Barco enhances the solution offering to help organisations adapt to the current environment. The ClickShare Conference solution will enable partners and their customers to seamlessly connect and meet from anywhere in the world, while optimising existing conferencing solutions.”

ClickShare Conference integrates with most video conferencing software, camera brands and laptops, in addition to obtaining ISO 27001 certification.

“Barco has always been committed to enabling bright outcomes for its customers and on-boarding Ingram Micro strengthens our channel network in the region, especially in unified communication and collaboration and audio-visual domains,” added Ta Loong Gan, managing director of Southeast Asia at Barco.

“In the new normal, hybrid workplaces have become the norm and there is a strong focus on deploying conferencing solutions to enable seamless collaboration between employees in the office and working remotely.”

In June, Ingram Micro unveiled increased investment across Asia Pacific through an advanced solutions strategy designed to guide partners across the key areas of technology, sales, solutions and support. The move resulted in Choo assuming wider responsibilities across the region, including oversight of the new-look channel strategy.

Specifically, the strategy is centred around providing additional go-to-market sales, technical and solution architect resources within the Global Partner Engagement team, which is based in Singapore.

This is alongside an expansion of the distributor’s value-added services portfolio across Asia Pacific - spanning 10 countries - which also included the creation of a Centre of Excellence supporting partners seeking to specialise within cyber security, data centre and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Such focus is backed up by added business intelligence, marketing, small-and-medium sized business (SMB) and emerging technologies support for partners region-wide.