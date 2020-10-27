Mimecast strengthens global channel strategy with new SVP

Jonathan Corini brings “a long history of success in channel management and sales” to the role.

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security vendor Mimecast has appointed Jonathan Corini as its senior vice president of global channel sales in order to strengthen its global channel strategy.



In the newly created role, Corini will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the vendor’s global channel program.



The creation of Corini's role follows the promotion of Dino DiMarino to the role of chief revenue officer at the vendor 12 months ago, who identified a need for a channel lead to organise Mimecast's channel efforts at a global level. DiMarino said Corini brings with him “a long history of success in channel management and sales”.

“His leadership will strengthen our global channel strategy,” he said. “His hands-on approach will help regional sales leaders and other internal and external stakeholders evolve our approach. With Jonathan’s guidance, we’ll ensure our program provides strong value to our channel partners, tech partners and customers.”

That history comes from 20 years of experience working at technology companies, with the majority of that time, at 13 years, employed in channel-facing positions.

Jonathan Corini (Mimecast)

Corini's most recent role was Forescout Technologies’ vice president for worldwide channel sales, which he held for over two years. Prior to this, he held roles at Tanium, Intel Security, Secure Computing, Fiberlink and Radware.



On his appointment, Corini said he looks forward to building and growing Mimecast’s channel partner programs to expand the vendor's footprint in the enterprise, commercial, small to medium-sized business (SMB) and managed service provider (MSP) markets.

“Mimecast leans on partners as strategic advisors to help expand our global business. As we plan to grow in the enterprise market, Mimecast’s technology partners, systems integrators and reseller community will be pivotal to that success," he said.

“Exponential growth can be achieved when everyone is aligned and working towards the same set of goals. Mimecast’s culture is infused with so much drive to make the world a more resilient place.”

The appointment of Corini as part of Mimecast strengthening its channel strategy Mimecast follows it enhancing certain elements of its partner program in August, which was revealed during its Partner Connect virtual event.