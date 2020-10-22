NCS acquires Singapore-based 2359 Media, takes digital aim

Ng Kuo Pin (NCS) and Wong Hong Ting (2359 Media) Credit: NCS

NCS has entered into an agreement to acquire Singapore-based 2359 Media, a digital services consultancy firm with presence across Southeast Asia.



Subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions, the transaction is designed to enhance NCS’ digital service offerings at a regional level, with a specific focus on agile development, design thinking and cloud native application development.

According to the Singtel subsidiary, the acquisition is also expected to complement the provider’s NEXT service offerings, spanning digital, cloud, platforms and cyber security, with 2359 Media set to be housed under this division.

“We aspire to be a trusted digital transformation partner for governments and enterprises in the Asia Pacific region,” said Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS. “With Covid-19 driving greater demand for digital services from both our public and commercial sector clients, this acquisition signifies NCS’ commitment to assemble the right mix of capabilities and to grow a bigger community of digital specialists to make an impact in the market.”

As outlined by Kuo Pin, the combination of 2359 Media with NCS’ NEXT digital capabilities - backed by expertise in large-scale application and infrastructure implementations - will offer customers access to an "expanded range" of digital services. This includes design thinking, rapid prototyping and cloud native application development, to the creation of digital solutions.

“By leveraging on the strengths of 2359 Media in creating innovative mobile apps and solutions, we are in an even stronger position to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation agendas through experience design and purposeful adoption of digital technologies,” he added.

Founded in 2009, 2359 Media specialises in the delivery of agile development processes, alongside leveraging cloud-based technologies to develop custom-built mobile applications, platforms and websites. The business works across a range of sectors, including financial services, media, healthcare and retail, rolling out cloud and mobility solutions in the process.

“Joining NCS NEXT presents a strategic opportunity for us to drive acceleration of digital solutions across a variety of industries,” added Wong Hong Ting, founder and CEO of 2359 Media. “We started our company with the purpose of transforming the way people live and work through innovative application of digital technologies.

“With the backing of NCS’ resources and NCS NEXT services teams, we can create lasting impact and deeper changes with clients in Singapore and the region.”