Rackspace targets 25% Singapore headcount growth, sizes up ASEAN expansion

Sandeep Bhargava (Rackspace) Credit: Rackspace

Rackspace is forecasting a 25 per cent increase in overall headcount in Singapore during 2020, with plans underway to expand capabilities across multiple ASEAN markets.

Triggered by increased customer demand for cloud solutions, the business - fresh from an IPO and name change earlier this year - recently opened a new 4,876-square-foot office space at One Raffles Place, in the heart of the city-state’s central business district.

Increasing office space by more than four times in the process, the technology provider is widely expected to use Singapore as a launchpad for enhancing reach across Southeast Asia, despite not naming target markets at this stage.

Deepened alliances with key vendors will also be crucial going forward, with a specific focus on cloud platforms Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in addition to partnerships with Dell Technologies, VMware and Cloudflare.

“Together with our key cloud partners - AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure - we’re committed to helping local businesses flourish by leveraging the power of the cloud in Singapore,” said Sandeep Bhargava, managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan at Rackspace. “The greatest challenges organisations will face are associated with how prepared they are to deal with remote working initiatives as well as to take advantage of the smart nation programmes being rolled out in the region.”

According to Bhargava, customers across retail, education and technology sectors are currently partnering with Rackspace to enhance legacy IT solutions, amid plans to migrate workloads to the cloud.

“A cloud-first strategy has become the foundation that enables businesses to transform, differentiate and gain competitive advantage,” he added. “More than ever, businesses need help to benefit from greater operational simplicity, better support, reduced costs and improved security.”

More broadly speaking, Rackspace recently unveiled plans to achieve double digit growth within Asia Pacific during 2020, underpinned by an increase in cloud migration projects.

The specialist provider - serving both customer and partner markets - is prioritising the delivery of legacy IT infrastructure support in a move designed to trigger customer adoption of cloud through professional and managed services.

Such a go-to-market strategy has been shaped by 12 months of hybrid cloud enhancements, including up-skilling on VMware Cloud on AWS, Kubernetes and container-enabled services. This is in addition to added expertise in cloud-native support leveraging reliability engineering, managed security services and application and data integration.

“In Singapore’s thriving digital economy, companies are adopting cloud rapidly,” said Bernard L'Allier, managing director of Southeast Asia at Rackspace. “Cost-optimisation and access to advanced security and analytics features are the key driving factors for this adoption.

“Through Rackspace’s unique service-blocks offering, organisations are able to leverage the power and rapid scalability of leading cloud technologies without having to recruit and train talent in order to operate these technologies effectively.”