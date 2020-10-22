New Singapore leader of HKBN JOS commits to digital growth

Jeff Lee (HKBN JOS) Credit: HKBN JOS

The new co-owner and managing director of Singapore at HKBN JOS is targeting increased digital transformation adoption, underpinned by system integration and customer support services.

Officially appointed to the role in June 2020, Jeff Lee is tasked with driving enterprise growth across the city-state with a specific focus on providing an “all-digital engagement model” from a customer service standpoint.

Replacing Andrew Tan - who stepped down from JOS Singapore in March - Lee bring more than 20 years of industry experience to the role, leveraging market expertise in application development, networking, server systems and architecture design.

“I am excited to work with our customers to harness the full potential of technology and chart a new course towards recovery and growth in Singapore’s digital future,” Lee said. “Backed by the HKBN Group, HKBN JOS Singapore is now stronger than ever. Being co-owners of the company, my team and I have vested interest in the success of our customers.”

The appointment of Lee comes 10 months after JOS completed its acquisition by Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) in December. The US$50 million deal - which also included JOS subsidiaries, Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security - is designed to reinforce HKBN's position in the system integration and connectivity markets, while expanding enterprise reach in the process.

Leveraging more than 60 years of market experience in Asia, HKBN JOS goes to market as a systems integrator, solutions provider and technology consultancy specialist across Singapore and Malaysia, in addition to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.