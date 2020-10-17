SAS sharpens AI sword in Vietnam through TMA Solutions sync up

Credit: TMA Solutions

SAS has partnered with TMA Solutions to drive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in Vietnam, underpinned by enterprise-level consultation services.

Operating as a local consulting and training partner, TMA is tasked with delivering solution-based and design consulting across the country, in addition to developing prototypes and projects, from business ideas to implementation and maintenance.

The alliance is anchored around SAS Viya, an analytics platform built to “orchestrate and accelerate” analytics capabilities from data to discovery to the deployment of analytics models. Through this solution, both SAS and TMA will join forces to drive AI adoption with a specific focus on machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing (NLP).

“With Vietnam’s rapid digital transformation, a growing tech-savvy population and the huge volumes of data sets generated by businesses in the country, there is vast potential for growth of analytics,” said Shyam Baddepudi, head of Alliances and Channels across Asia Pacific at SAS.

“Analytics can help provide insights to deliver business value, empowering better decisions for companies across sectors in manufacturing, banking and insurance, retail and more.”

Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, TMA goes to market as a leading software specialist in Vietnam, backed by more than 20-years of market experience and more than 2500 certified engineers. From a technology standpoint, key vendor alliances include SAS, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

“Through this partnership we are able to leverage on the expertise of SAS to provide Vietnamese businesses the ability to leverage on data analytics capabilities to be more data-driven,” added Hong Tran, vice president of Business Development at TMA. “This is part of our strategy to offer Vietnamese businesses an innovative approach in utilising technology to remain competitive and relevant.”

The move comes a month after SAS committed to up-skill a minimum of 500 students in analytics across Malaysia by the end of 2020, in response to increased demand for data science expertise.

Under the banner of SAS Software Certified Young Professionals (SCYP), the program will collaborate with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to help drive the adoption of emerging technologies across the country.

Central to such efforts will be enabling students to work towards SAS certification in programming, machine learning and visual analytics through e-learning courses, supported by access to online communities and webinars.