Tech Data rolls out ‘click-to-run’ solutions to simplify Asian cloud deployments

Naresh Desai (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has launched a collection of ‘click-to-run’ solutions across Asia Pacific with the aim of simplifying complex cloud deployments delivered via the channel.



More than 20 pre-configured solutions are now available regionally, spanning key technology segments such as core infrastructure, application innovation and data protection, alongside the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics.

With more set to be added in due course, the offerings are built to allow partners the ability to “configure, customise and deploy” cloud offerings at speed and scale, “reducing time and risk” for customers in the process.

“The need for speed and agility are the key influencing factors for enterprise cloud adoption,” said Naresh Desai, vice president of Specialist Business across Asia Pacific at Tech Data. “Tech Data is excited to make available these click-to-run solutions in Asia Pacific, as we enable our channel partners to avoid complex and lengthy deployment processes, maximise productivity and provide a distinct competitive edge.”

Click-to-run solutions form part of Tech Data’s Cloud Solutions Factory, leveraging platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, alongside an expanding ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs).

As explained by Desai, the offerings help partners scale via the cloud through the creation of recurring revenue opportunities while streamlining services through "provisioning, management and support tools".

Furthermore, the distributor recently announced the addition of a new Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure click-to-run solution, aligned to a growing desktop-as-a-service market expected to reach US$3 billion in revenue by 2021, according to Gartner findings.

“The secure score click-to-run solution has helped one of our customers to configure the security baseline policies quickly without any hassle,” added Deepika Nahar, managing director of India-based Wroffy Technologies. “Since it just took a few minutes for our customer to configure the set of policies for all the users and without cost, they were really happy. As a result of this successful deployment we were also able to discuss additional services.”

The launch comes weeks after Tech Data entered into an agreement to acquire Innovix Distribution in a blockbuster move designed to expand presence across Asia Pacific. As revealed by Channel Asia, the transaction is expected to officially close during the third quarter of Tech Data’s fiscal year 2021.

The main motivation behind the acquisition is to “accelerate” Tech Data’s growth in next-generation technologies, with a specific focus on cloud, security and endpoint offerings. This is in addition to expanding business in the key geographies of Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.