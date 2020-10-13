VMware drives emerging tech agenda in Singapore, unveils skills program

Credit: VMware

VMware has unveiled plans to enhance adoption of next-generation technologies in Singapore through a pilot training program designed to deepen workforce specialisations levels.

Under the banner of Getting Future Ready, the eight-week program is available to VMware customers and partners enrolled in the SGUnited Traineeship program, with the aim of offering "structured learning paths" towards emerging cloud native job roles and opportunities.

“The vibrancy and strength of Singapore's innovation economy, along with its deep pool of tech talent, serve as a powerful testament to the country's Smart Nation ambitions," said Adrian Hia, country manager of Singapore at VMware.

“As organisations continue to adapt, respond and accelerate their businesses in this new digital paradigm, VMware is committed to leveraging our industry-leading technologies and expertise to up-skill and enable a new generation of tech talents, so they can drive Singapore's economy forward in its next chapter of growth.”

The program - endorsed by DBS Bank and M1 among others - will offer up to 1000 traineeship opportunities to Singapore-based companies, comprising of a mix of "instructor-led and self-paced training sessions" conducted in-person and online as part of VMware Learning. In addition to learning and engaging with industry specialists, trainees will also have access to “hackathons, hands-on labs and gamification” offerings during the program.

“DBS is committed to doing our part to build a strong pipeline of talent in Singapore equipped with the right skills for the new digital economy,” added Jimmy Ng, group CIO at DBS. “We are pleased to now partner with VMware in this initiative to equip our people with cloud-native skills.

"DBS will complement VMware's training with hands on experience in managing DBS' private cloud, from engineering a resilient active-active cloud platform, to automating cloud operations at scale. Cloud skills are highly relevant as DBS powers ahead with our digital transformation journey, and contributes to Singapore's aspiration to be a Smart Nation.”

Upon completion of the program, trainees will undergo a “capstone certification event” in which users will apply key learnings from the course, alongside being awarded with industry-recognised certifications such as VMware Certified Technical Associate (VCTA).

This new VCTA credential will validate the skills and knowledge required by candidates performing operational tasks within a virtualised infrastructure, in areas across multi-cloud operations, networking, security and device management.

“Singapore's innovation ecosystem is going through immerse shift in how modern applications are being built, run and managed to meet fast-changing customer demands,” said Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1.

“Our partnership with VMware underscores our strong commitment to support enterprises on their business innovation journeys. In addition, VMware's training programme will also help to strengthen our competencies, enhancing our ability to tap on cutting-edge technologies to drive greater outcomes for organisations in Singapore.”