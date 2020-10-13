Software AG data downloaded after malware attack

IT infrastructure had been affected by a malware attack since the evening of 3 October 2020

German enterprise software vendor Software AG has revealed that data was downloaded from its servers and employees’ PCs following a malware attack it claims began affecting its IT infrastructure on 3 October.

“On 5 October 2020, Software AG disclosed that it is affected by a malware attack,” the company said in a statement on 8 October. “The malware is not fully contained yet, and Software AG's systems remain being affected by the attack.

“Today, Software AG has obtained first evidence that data was downloaded from Software AG's servers and employee notebooks. There are still no indications for services to the customers, including the cloud-based services, being disrupted. The company is refining its operations and internal processes continuously."

The company said it was further investigating the incident and was doing everything in its power to contain the data leak and to resolve the ongoing disruption of its internal systems. In particular, it said, it was working to restart its internal systems, which had been shut down for security reasons, as soon as possible.

On 5 October, the vendor disclosed that its IT infrastructure had been affected by a malware attack since the evening of 3 October 2020.

Although services to its customers, including its cloud-based services, remained unaffected, Software AG chose to shut down its internal systems in what it referred to as a controlled manner, in accordance with the company's internal security regulations.

“The company is in the process of restoring its systems and data in order to resume orderly operation. However, helpdesk services and internal communication at Software AG are currently still being affected,” Software AG said in the 5 October disclosure.

“If required to secure its service levels, Software AG will enhance its interim helpdesk system. Software AG is not aware of any customer information being accessed by the malware attack. Software AG is further investigating the incident and is doing everything in its power to resolve the resulting disruption as soon as possible,” the company said.