Okta launches partner specialisations for hybrid IT and customer identity

Enterprise identity and access management vendor Okta has launched two new Partner Connect specialisations for hybrid IT and customer identity, claiming they will help partners become trusted advisors across every market.

The two new areas of focus coincide with a surge in global partner momentum for the company, which has seen an over 400 per cent increase in the global channel partner ecosystem over the last two years.

According to Okta, the two new specialisations are specifically designed for services delivery partners and represent two rapidly growing areas of Okta’s business. Services delivery partners need to meet training, certification and deployment requirements to achieve these new specialisations.

Indeed, qualified partners would need to have a number of specifically certified and trained resources as well as proven success implementing Okta Access Gateway and Customer Identity and Access Management projects.

“The shift to remote work has made identity an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution, working with one trusted partner advisor,” Okta worldwide partners senior vice president Patrick McCue said.

“Our new services delivery specialisations are focused on key products, enabling our global partner ecosystem to solve multiple customer challenges at once. This helps our joint customers while at the same time providing our partners the opportunity to build an identity practice with a recurring revenue stream around services delivery,” he added.

Okta said it continues to be committed to helping partners build out their services delivery capabilities by further developing specialisations, along with providing other offerings, such as Okta Training at no cost, Okta Delivery Assurance, and Advisory Services.