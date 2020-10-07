Smartfren Telecom overhauls network in Indonesia, leverages NTT, Cisco and F5 expertise

Hendra Lesmana (NTT Indonesia Solutions) Credit: NTT Indonesia Solutions

NTT has completed an “end-to-end network consolidation project” for Smartfren Telecom, leveraging Cisco and F5 Networks technologies to deliver enhanced connectivity levels in Indonesia.

Challenged by legacy network infrastructure, the Jakarta-based business was motivated by a desire to meet the demands of ultra-low latency connections, alongside deploying solutions capable of scaling with bandwidth requirements and improving time-to-market.

In response, NTT integrated a software-defined network (SDN) optimised routing platform from Cisco ASR 9000 series and F5 Intelligent DNS. Specifically, Cisco ASR 9000 series is designed to help service providers distribute 5G services and applications at the edge, complemented by F5 Intelligent DNS scale reference architecture.

“With the rising popularity of 4K video and 5G application requirement among enterprise customers coming up, we recognise the need to retool our network infrastructure with a flexible, secured and cost-efficient solution that can scale with increased demand,” said Puneet Garg, CTO of Enterprise at Smartfren Telecom.

“NTT understood our needs as an ICT service provider for enterprises in Indonesia and recommended the best solution to address them, while laying the foundation for us to constantly deliver better connectivity to our customers especially catering to the work-from-home workforce.”

From provision to deployment and integration, NTT managed the full lifecycle of the project and provided post-implementation support. Upon completion, the managed services team then facilitated a smooth transition to take over system operations and maintenance.

According to Garg, the implementation provided Smartfren with the capacity to scale and build a roadmap to "future-proof" business operations, supported by a "flexible consumption model" which helps lower operational costs while enhancing service agility.

“We take pride in our expertise to drive business agility with intelligent networking, and to ensure our clients to are well poised to capitalise on future opportunities,” added Hendra Lesmana, CEO of NTT Indonesia Solutions. “We believe that our strong relationships with multiple technology vendors and experience in integrating complex solutions for the telecommunications industry will continue to differentiate NTT as the technology partner of choice.”

The deployment comes less than a month after Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOM Finance) rolled out G Suite - now Workspace - to “future-proof” workplace collaboration in Indonesia, leveraging NTT expertise during a four-week migration process.

The Jakarta-based financial services provider migrated more than 1000 employees from a legacy mail server to G Suite within the space of a month, in a move designed to accelerate adoption of cloud-based intelligent applications.