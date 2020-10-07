AirAsia teams up with Google Cloud to drive digital skills training in Malaysia

AirAsia, Google Cloud and Malaysian Government open Redbeat Academy to the public Credit: AirAsia

AirAsia Digital has partnered with Google Cloud to launch Redbeat Academy across Malaysia as part of combined efforts to enhance digital skills at a national level.

First launched to up-skill and cross-train AirAsia employees, the training program is now open to the wider public with a specific focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and software engineering, alongside cyber security, big data and infrastructure technologies.

Delivered via a series of technology workshops, Redbeat Academy will serve five core market segments, spanning AirAsia employees; corporate and small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers; government agencies; universities and public individuals.

The aim is to access “at least 100,000 talents” on an annual basis across through a Skills Development Program; Betabuild Labs - an initiative offered by AirAsia supported Google Cloud to help enterprise customers incubate new digital businesses - and a Career Coaching and Hiring Service.

“AirAsia has always embraced digitalisation and today is another milestone for us as we launch our premier tech academy,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group. “With the mission to empower, connect and develop a sustainable tech talent pipeline, we are also proud to open the academy to the public now to provide opportunities for everyone, with the focus on mentoring the best in breed industry-ready professionals and producing problem-solvers using technology.

“Everyone needs to keep learning, growing and embracing the ever-changing tech landscape to ensure that we can stay relevant in this digital economy. I hope everyone will take this opportunity to learn new skill sets in tech so we can together strive for greater heights as a nation.”

According to Fernandes, the move aligns with the Academy’s objective of building a “future-ready next generation” through the provision of a “one-stop service” in technology, leadership and innovation across Malaysia.

“Cloud technology can enable sustainable growth and innovation for businesses both large and small, and the Redbeat Academy will help grow cloud skills and talent across Malaysia,” added Rochana Golani, director of Learning Services at Google Cloud. “As a Google Cloud Authorised Training Partner we also look forward to working with the team to deliver advanced curriculum and learning pathways to future cloud technology professionals.”

In addition, Redbeat Academy has also signed a partnership with the Malaysian Industry-Government Group of High Technology (MIGHT) to re-skill users in software engineering and high technology projects such as blockchain and data.

“The concept of the Academy itself signifies a vital global trend in today’s digital world, which reshapes how businesses are run, workplaces are restructured and product marketing is shifted from a more traditional way to digital and consumer-centric,” said YB Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“These efforts are in line with the government’s key initiative, the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), aimed to accelerate Malaysia’s ascent in becoming a high-tech and high-income nation while generating greater social impact and strengthening the social innovation ecosystem structure.

“We are proud to play our role in encouraging innovation from the grassroots with prominent industry players such as AirAsia, as it is evident that innovation will be the key driver of economies and markets worldwide. We look forward to seeing Malaysians from all walks of life and industries sign up for the courses offered at Redbeat Academy.”

The alliance comes less than a month after Maxis unveiled plans to integrate data analytics across every aspect of the business - from consumers to enterprise, network, retail channels and employees - following internal adoption of Google Cloud.

Central to such efforts will be transitioning 100 per cent of the company’s business intelligence, data analytics and machine learning on-premises workloads to the cloud, in a move designed to deliver “timely and secure insights”.

Under the banner of a digital analytics transformation program, the Malaysian telecommunications giant has also established a centre of excellence focusing on big data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, housing “deep skilled” data scientists in the process.