Managed mobility services set to surge across APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

The managed mobility market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to surge over the next few years as organisations grapple with the growing complexity of the connected devices’ ecosystem amid the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Indeed, the managed mobility services market in APAC is anticipated to hit US$3.8 billion in 2024 alone, according to the latest figures from industry analyst firm GlobalData.

“The adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, demand for managed mobility solutions and focus by enterprises on cost control are expected to drive the managed mobility services market in the region,” GlobalData lead ICT analyst Sunil Kumar Verma said.

“[The] COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift in working patterns driving demand from enterprises to equip [remote workers] with resources they need to be productive on managed devices and get protected from evolving cyber threats.

“Managed mobility services ensure business continuity through large scale transition of the workforce from the office to remote/home locations, and allow collaborating freely without the fear of getting sick or spreading illness, which is the major driving factor for the growth of managed mobility services,” he added.

According to GlobalData, enterprises are embracing BYOD policies in a bid to ensure security and privacy — a factor, no doubt, that has helped to underpin the segment’s rise in a market awash with newly remote workers.

BYOD policies can enhance work flexibility and encourage employees, resulting in higher productivity while maintaining a secure workplace, the analyst firm claimed.

The latest analysis comes amid an ongoing series of such predictions by GlobalData, with the firm suggesting in September that managed security services revenue in the APAC region is expected to hit US$17 billion in 2024, as a surge in cyber attacks sees enterprises ramp up investment in solutions to combat rising threats.

Also in September, GlobalData said that the coronavirus pandemic is creating “significant opportunities” for robotic process automation (RPA) solution providers across the Asia Pacific region.

“COVID-19 has created significant opportunities for RPA solution providers as industries are looking for remote operation solutions and automated process. This ensures that the demand for RPA solutions will further continue in the coming years,” GlobalData technology analyst Shravani Kore said at the time.



In July, the company said that public cloud was set to be one of the bright spots in the New Zealand market, bucking a broader trend that is expected to see the country weather a 6.3 per cent decline in ICT spending in 2020.

The ICT spend in New Zealand this year is expected to reach the equivalent of roughly US$9.5 billion, according to the analysis.

Australia, meanwhile, is set to be one of the top five Asia Pacific countries for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) revenue growth by 2024, as the market segment in the region is forecast to reach US$39.3 billion, GlobalData suggested late last month.

Australia, as well as China, Japan, India and South Korea were expected to be the largest markets for IaaS revenue growth in the region from 2019 to 2024, accounting for over 80 per cent of the total market share.

Furthermore, GlobalData’s market opportunity forecasts model predicted that IaaS will be the fastest growing IT segment from 2019 to 2024 in APAC, as it accounted for 21 per cent of the region's total cloud computing revenue in 2019.

In March, the analyst firm flagged that it expected spending on artificial intelligence (AI) in Asia Pacific to soar over the next five years as the demand for deep learning ramps up.

By 2024, the APAC region is estimated to account for about 30 per cent of the global AI platform revenue at approximately US$97.5 billion, the research firm said at the time.