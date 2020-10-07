Imperva bolsters database security prowess with jSonar buy

It is hoped the acquisition will “pioneer a bold new approach to securing data through all paths”

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security solutions vendor Imperva has struck a deal to acquire database security platform provider jSonar, a move the companies hope will lead to a “fundamentally” new approach to data security.

JSonar’s software platform provides a unified view of all database activity, designed to unlock high-value, actionable security analytics and deliver out-of-the box functionality for reducing and preventing database risks and operationalising security controls.

Broadly, the US-based start-up’s offering delivers comprehensive security and compliance for any database system across any on-premise or cloud environment.

Imperva claims the acquisition will “pioneer a bold new approach to securing data through all paths”, including on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud and database-as-a-service (DBaaS), delivering an integrated approach across data and applications.

“Combining jSonar’s ability to quickly secure data stores no matter what kind or where they live, with Imperva’s leadership in app and data security, will spearhead a fundamentally new approach to data security to help enterprises address today’s and tomorrow’s needs,” Imperva said in a statement.

According to Imperva CEO Pam Murphy, the move comes as enterprises shift their focus from compliance to data security while demanding lower costs and more measurable benefits.

“This combination of two uniquely qualified trailblazers will signal a new approach to data security that puts an emphasis on usability and value with sustained and complete coverage for three initiatives organisations need to implement – security, compliance and privacy,” Murphy said.

The deal will see jSonar CTO and co-founder Ron Bennatan join Imperva to lead its data security business, comprising both jSonar and Imperva data security product lines. This combination will form a large development organisation dedicated to data security.

Additionally, jSonar’s analytics and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform will be used throughout the Imperva solution stack.

“Our mission has always been to develop solutions that solve the full-range of challenges in data security in a way that is efficient, simple to achieve, and provides tangible value beyond compliance,” Bennatan said.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Imperva, who have been ushering in a new age of data protection in order to make security available to everyone.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory clearance, and is expected to close by mid-October 2020.

In June, Imperva appointed Nextgen Distribution as its sole Australian distributor, in a bid to accelerate its channel-first strategy in the local market and build out a strong cyber security partner community. That same month, Imperva revealed it had appointed Chillisoft as its sole distributor in the New Zealand market.