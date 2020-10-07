T-Systems bolsters managed security services, integrates Fortinet in Southeast Asia

Credit: Deutsche Telekom

T-Systems has enhanced managed security services capabilities in Southeast Asia through deepened Fortinet integration, underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The expanded alliance centres around the addition of FortiSIEM to T-Systems' portfolio of security offerings, designed to enhance customer protection during the digital transformation process.

Available across Southeast Asia from the fourth quarter of 2020, the offering will be initially on the table in Singapore and Indonesia, backed by trained engineers to support deployments with minimum certifications of NSE 4 from the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) program.

“T-Systems and Fortinet have been working closely for many years globally, and we have seen strong demand for SIEM solutions in Asia's mid-sized market segment,” said Ricky Ng, director of Regional Cyber Security at T-Systems. “Fortinet's SIEM solution is an ideal fit because of its ease and speed of deployment in a customer environment and superior technology.

“FortiSIEM's ability to support multi-tenancy and a segregated multi-customer environment allows easy integration into our managed services offering and we are confident that SME's will be better protected in their digitisation journey with T-Systems.”

From a technology standpoint, T-Systems' network security services are supported by real-time global intelligence feeds from FortiGuard Labs, enabling security teams to identify "old, new and sophisticated threats".

By implementing the vendor’s security information and event management (SIEM) solution, Ng said T-Systems can help enterprise customers “reduce complexity and free up resources” through rolling out AI to automate threat detection and improve incident response capabilities.

“Any effective security transformation strategy today requires a collaborative system of integrated solutions, and Fortinet is committed to working closely with T-Systems Singapore to deliver advanced threat protection for enterprise organisations,” added Thiantara Kruathorn, country director of Singapore and Brunei at Fortinet.

“FortiSIEM expands T-Systems' managed services portfolio to create a secure infrastructure that can respond to the digital attack surface.”

In December 2019, T-Systems opened a newly built security operations centre (SOC) in Singapore amid plans for the German-based IT services provider to increase investment in Asia Pacific.

A subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, the Frankfurt-headquartered business goes to market across more than 20 countries, housing 37,500 employees with revenues of €6.9 billion euros. The consultancy firm specialises in the provision of cloud, networking, critical infrastructure and software solutions, in addition to security, connectivity, data centre and Internet of Things technologies.

As reported by Channel Asia, and from a technology perspective, the SOC leverages T-Systems' in-house correlated data feeds to provide early attack detection, backed by advanced threat intelligence data and tooling support.

Managed and operated by Telekom Security, a business unit within T-Systems specialising in cyber security, the new SOC aims to serve "growing demand" for managed security services in Singapore and the wider region.