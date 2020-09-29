Channel Asia Innovation Awards: Channel Choice voting open

Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Channel Choice voting for the upcoming Channel Asia Innovation Awards in 2020 is now open, running until close of play on Friday 23 October.

Through this online-only people’s choice awards, Channel Asia readers can select their favourite vendor, distributor and channel partner across ASEAN during the past 12 months. Channel Choice nominations are free to enter and will be accepted from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, in addition to Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

The winners of the three Channel Choice awards will be the organisations that received the most votes upon completion of Channel Asia’s online poll.

Channel Asia encourages all vendors, distributors and channel partners (value-added resellers, service providers, system integrators, technology specialists, consultancy firms, ISVs etc) to share Channel Choice voting internally and externally, with only one vote per person business email address accepted.

Voting covers:

Set for Thursday 10 December, winners will be unveiled during a celebration ceremony hosted virtually, alongside dedicated editorial streams deep-diving into local market research; customer priorities and next steps as Southeast Asia repositions for growth. This is a proactive measure taken in response to Covid-19 developments and aligned to government measures - more virtual event details will be shared in the coming weeks.