Leadership expert Zoë Routh headlines Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards

The inaugural Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) will be headlined by executive coach and leadership expert Zoë Routh, as Channel Asia prepares to recognise and celebrate female excellence across the ASEAN channel.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, WIICTA will run as a live virtual event from 2-3:30pm SGT on Tuesday 13 October, hosting a talented group of female front runners who have become influential technology figures across Southeast Asia.

With more than 150 nominations submitted across seven countries, WIICTA will honour the industry across six categories, spanning: Rising Star; Shining Star; Innovation; Technical; Community and Achievement.

In total, 91 individuals make the final shortlist, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar, representing more than 40 unique organisations at partner, vendor and distributor levels.

In total, 91 individuals make the final shortlist, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar, representing more than 40 unique organisations at partner, vendor and distributor levels.

Registration is free to enter and open to all finalists and team members across Southeast Asia, spanning partner, distributor and vendor organisations.

In addition to an interactive awards ceremony, Zoë Routh will deliver the opening keynote - a leadership expert specialising in the "people stuff", showing leaders and teams struggling with office (or remote working) politics and silos how to work better together.

English-born, Canadian-raised and Australian-adopted, Zoë has spent the last 30 years showing teams how to navigate the wilderness of "people stuff", working with individuals and groups internationally from the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia.

Aligned to 5 Archetypes for Smart and Savvy Leadership, Zoë will advise leaders from across Southeast Asia how to:

Select and leverage crucial archetypes for maximum influence, in any context

Avoid the shadow archetypes and their destructive patterns

Bring your archetypes to life for increased confidence and conviction as a leader

In addition to executive mentoring, Zoë is also the author of four books; Composure - How centered leaders make the biggest impact; Moments - Leadership when it matters most and Loyalty - Stop unwanted stuff turnover, boost engagement, and build lifelong advocates. Meanwhile, People Stuff - Beyond Personalities: An advanced handbook for leadership, was released in July.

As an outdoor adventurist, Zoë enjoys telemark skiing, has run six marathons, is a one-time belly-dancer, has survived cancer and loves hiking in the high country. Zoë is also the producer of the Zoë Routh Leadership Podcast, dedicated to exploring perspective in people stuff so we can live and lead better.

Unveiled to the market in April, WIICTA will act as a dedicated platform to champion and showcase female excellence across Southeast Asia, from outstanding leaders to emerging talent, including technical experts, innovative thinkers and those holding an unrivalled commitment to the industry.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 50 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Channel Asia once again congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. To register - click here.