TCS aligns with the Department of Education, commits to enhancing Filipino tech skills

Shiju Varghese (TCS) Credit: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Philippines Department of Education in the Cordillera Administrative Region in a move designed to help students enhance technology skills.

Aligned to a global TCS initiative, goIT aims to “demystify computer science and enthuse students” to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), underpinned by teachings on design thinking, digitalisation and agile methodology.

The curriculum will also allow students to “develop and prototype” solutions capable of improving their own communities, in addition to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Supported by innovation lifecycle, product prototyping and entrepreneurial skill teachings, TCS employees will mentor students and provide “industry context and real-world connections”.

“We are excited to launch the goIT program and impart knowledge and skills in science and technology to Filipino students, and lay the foundation for the nation's digital workforce of the future,” said Shiju Varghese, country head of Philippines at TCS. “Through this program, we will be able to reach students in the farthest areas, helping them contribute to the development of their communities.”

The three-day goIT program will be implemented in 20 schools across six provinces of the Cordillera region, including Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Kalinga. Targeting third and fourth-year high school students, the program will begin during the last week of September with the first school, Cordillera Regional Science High School, located in Benguet.

“True to our vision of promoting quality education for every Filipino, TCS' goIT program will facilitate the learning of much needed technology skills,” added May Eclar, regional director of the Department of Education, Cordillera Administrative Region. “This will develop our Cordilleran learners and unselfishly contribute to the improvement of their communities.”

Operating as TCS’ flagship student engagement program across Asia Pacific, North America, LATAM and Europe, goIT is estimated to have reached over 12,000 students across the world during 2020.