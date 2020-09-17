AWS launches Outposts Ready Program

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Outposts Ready Program to identify partners with expertise in solutions that integrate with Outposts deployments.

Part of the AWS Service Ready Program, this new addition focuses on Outposts, which allows customers to run AWS services locally, and provides visibility of partners’ expertise to end-users. According to AWS, there are currently no Asia Pacific partners in the program, but providers are being encouraged to apply to the program.

To become part of the program, AWS technology partners need to be a Select or Advanced tier partner and pass a technical baseline review. After that, partners need to review a validation checklist for the program, accessible through the AWS Partner Network (APN).

“Through this program, we confidently recommend AWS Partner solutions to customers based on technical validation by partner solutions architects,” a blog post co-authored by Outposts principal product manager Rob Czamecki and AWS senior launch product manager Kathleen Hillenbrand said.

Outposts launched last year and was announced first in 2018. The service includes access to Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud, Elastic Block Store, Elastic Container Service, Elastic Kubernetes Service and Relational Database Service products.

Additionally, users of the service can also access to every service available in the region the Outpost is deployed in. The service is available through AWS, which gives users the ability to utilise the same APIs and control plane they use to run in the AWS cloud, but on-premises.

A second variant, VMware Cloud on Outposts, is coming later in 2020, which can give organisations the ability use the same VMware control plane and APIs they use to run their infrastructure.

Article updated on 16 September at 2:26pm to clarify that Versent, Mantalus, BlazeClan, HCL, NEC, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are not AWS technology partners, as previously published, but consulting partners. Furthermore, there are no current APN partners in the Outposts Ready Program.