CenturyLink rebrands to Lumen Technologies

Looks to become known as more than a networking and telco provider

Credit: Dreamstime

Hybrid IT solutions provider CenturyLink has rebranded to Lumen Technologies in order to distance itself from its telecommunications and networking heritage.

Instead the company is looking to pivot towards using connective devices, data, content delivery rather than just simply networking. Technologies it’s looking to incorporate include adaptive networking, edge and cloud, connected security, as well as collaboration and communication.

“Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilising our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners,” Lumen CEO Jeff Storey said.

According to the company, the name Lumen “brings a new focus to how it views the marketplace” and hopes to “further human progress through technology”.

"Lumen, brings a different and new vision to lead enterprises through the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere," a company statement added. "Success today hinges on the ability to effectively acquire data, understand what it means, and quickly deliver actions to be competitive."

Despite the shift, the vendor was quick to clarify that the CenturyLink brand is "not going away" entirely.

"Our residential and some small business customers will continue to receive the important services and customer support over traditional networks from CenturyLink, which will operate as a separate brand from Lumen," the statement explained. "Some small business and residential customers will have access to fibre-enabled services from Quantum Fibre."