Oracle launches new security services

Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle has launched Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones for the automation of responses to security threats.



Both of the solutions utilise “decades” of enterprise security knowledge and best practices, according to the software giant.

“Security has been a critical design consideration across Oracle Cloud for years. We believe security should be foundational and built in, and customers shouldn’t be forced to make tradeoffs between security and cost,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Available at "no additional cost" across all Oracle Cloud commercial regions, the Oracle Cloud Guard service operates as a log and events aggregator that integrates with all major Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Compute, Network and Storage.

Oracle Cloud Guard works around the implementation of three components - targets, detectors and responders. Targets set the scope of examined resources and their descent structures within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Next, detectors are established to identify any issues that may arise with resources or user actions. This then feeds into the responders, which provide notifications about the issues and can take corrective actions by automatically stopping instances, suspending users or disabling buckets.

Oracle says it is the first cloud service provider to offer a cloud security posture management dashboard at "no additional cost."

Meanwhile, Oracle Maximum Security Zones extend infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) access management in order to restrict insecure actions or configurations through policy definitions that apply to designated cloud compartments. This service contains policies for what the software giant considers to be some of its core services, which includes Object Storage, Networking, Encryption DBaaS and File Storage.

Both of the services work together with Oracle’s second-generation public cloud, with the provider claiming that it was “built with security as a critical function”. The services are already being used by a number of organisations such as Accenture.