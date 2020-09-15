Singapore's DC Alliance makes first Australian acquisition in Pier DC

(L to R): Albert Wong, Mark Ryan, Craig Holden, Chris Foo, Ivan Lai and Kai Qu. Credit: DC Alliance

Singapore data centre operator DC Alliance has made its first investment in the Australian market through acquiring data centre Pier DC.

Financial details of the deal haven't been disclosed, but DC Alliance will commit a $10 million investment towards upgrading the facility.

Located at Canning Vale in Perth, the Uptime Institute Tier III certified colocation facility features a technical area of 2200sqm with power capacity of up to 8MW and is also an approved member of the GovNext-ICT program.

DC said it made the acquisition due to Perth’s new high speed, high capacity undersea data cables that link it to Asia. This, according to the company, reduces data latency significantly and enables greater interconnectivity among countries in Asia Pacific.

“This is a significant milestone for us and is proof that Western Australia is fast catching up as a digital interface between Australia and the rest of Asia,” DC Alliance general manager and executive director Albert Wong said. “We are here to secure the future of Pier DC while at the same time to build our capacity in order to meet demand, which we project to be substantial in the years ahead.”

DC Alliance plans to make further investments in Pier DC to modernise its facilities, aiming to increase the capacity of the data centre and also expand into the business continuity (BC) space.

“We are unique in a sense that we are owners as well as operators, so we are able to be more innovative, personal and flexible with our offer – and of course the benefit goes to our customers,” Wong said.

“We also have an extremely strong engineering team in-house, which actually were the people who designed and built Pier DC. Thus, we are confident of resuming full management and operational control without any disruption.”

Looking ahead, the company is considering under-served markets such as Adelaide and Darwin in the mid-term, with Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and further afield in Southeast Asia also in its sights.

"Our focus will be to provide greater connectivity from our Australian data centres to data centres in the rest of the APAC region," Wong told ARN. "In the long term, our goal is to own and operate Tier Certified data centres in strategic addressable markets."



