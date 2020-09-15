Thai chemical manufacturer streamlines ERP through Accenture and SAP

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture and SAP have been selected to help Indorama Ventures Limited (IVL) “design, develop and deploy” a streamlined enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, as the Thailand-based chemical manufacturer embarks on an internal digital transformation project.

Central to such efforts will be the deployment of SAP S/4HANA, designed to help the business “harmonise” data and processes from legacy systems, including many inherited through acquisitions made during expansion across more than 35 countries.

In essence, the Bangkok-based business is creating a “single source of information” organisation-wide, with the new ERP system aiming to enhance operations, employee-development capabilities alongside customer and supplier experiences.

“With our rapid growth over the past decade, we needed one ERP system across all our platforms, so we chose SAP S/4HANA to bring together different processes across all the parts of our business,” said Deepak Parikh, chief strategy officer at IVL.

“We selected Accenture because it understands how to seamlessly integrate our processes and data into one system, so we can rely on accurate and consistent operating data across all locations and manage our business optimally.”

From a technology standpoint, IVL will use Accenture myConcerto - a digital platform that integrates with SAP S/4HANA - to “standardise and orchestrate” key business functions, in addition to hosting the solution on Microsoft Azure.

Accenture will also deploy additional cloud solutions from SAP - including Customer Experience, SuccessFactors and Concur offerings - to help IVL improve customer experience levels, as well as human resources capabilities and time and expense management.

“IVL’s move to a single company-wide ERP solution is a huge step forward,” added Abhishek Kahol, managing director of Microsoft Business Group in Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East at Accenture. “By embracing industry best practices using Accenture myConcerto, SAP S/4HANA and a public cloud-based architecture from Microsoft Azure, IVL will be positioned to scale globally, create cost efficiencies and lay the foundation for future digital capabilities.”

As part of the program, Accenture will also provide IVL with enterprise-wide change management services to enable a "successful transition" to the new system.

"Innovative chemical companies focus on developing differentiating, customer-centric business models and processes to stay ahead of their competition, while striving for safe and highly efficient operations,” added Verena Siow, incoming president and managing director of Southeast Asia at SAP.

“As IVL consolidates its portfolio and grows in response to market dynamics, it plans to adopt digital technologies to transform into an intelligent enterprise. This can help innovate business models to grow revenue and transform business processes and services to enhance customer and supplier experiences.”