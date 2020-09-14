Post-pandemic, Pentagon System and Services bets on multi-cloud

After embracing cloud a decade ago, Mumbai-based system integrator steps forward to help Indian customers move to the skies

Sairaman Mudaliar (Pentagon System and Services) Credit: Pentagon System and Services

Every organisation - whether a large enterprise or a small set-up - experienced a great amount of difficulties in keeping pace with changing operational and business demands during the first half of 2020.



Within the space of a few months, the market has learned how to make technology more efficient, according to Sairaman Mudaliar, speaking as co-founder and director of Pentagon System and Services.

In reflecting on the biggest learnings since Covid-19, Mudaliar outlined the importance of keeping the supply chain “proactive and healthy” in order to streamline external customer and internal demand.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Pentagon goes to market as a solution provider servicing corporate customers across the enterprise space, supporting every aspect of the IT operation journey.

“The pandemic hit the world in such a way that it was very unusual and quick in terms of affecting business,” he observed. “Making your business agile and responsive to extreme situations rapidly has been keeping us on our toes - albeit in a good way.

“We learned to become digitalised and keep a disaster action team and communication channels always active - this was another learning during the uncertain times for the company. There will be slight modification in regards to the change in guard, business relationship and market condition.”

Such a change in market dynamics prompted Pentagon to increase focus on new technologies such as cloud, security and collaboration, mirroring a sizeable shift in channel approach across India.

“We are proud to say that Pentagon was one of the early adopters of cloud in terms of serving enterprise customers,” added Mudaliar, when speaking to Channel Asia. “The same was true with our dedicated teams around cyber security and collaboration solutions as well.”

Specifically, the business first launched its cloud practice a decade ago.

“With a dedicated practice focusing on multi-cloud, we are helping many enterprises, financial services organisations, SMEs and start-ups throughout the cloud journey,” he added. “We have seen an increase in resources during lockdown with regards to our managed services practice as we help customers manage multi-cloud operations through our team of specialists.”

Future plans

In looking ahead, Mudaliar forecast a “drastic change” in the way in which businesses operate and make technology decisions going forward. As a result, the 25-year-old technology provider has been stepping up to help customers return to growth through building out an innovative IT strategy, underpinned by internal transformation projects.

With demand increasing for cloud and cyber security solutions - in addition to a spike in Internet of Things (IoT) adoption - Mudaliar said Pentagon remains well placed to capitalise in a new-look post-pandemic market.

“Most companies are looking towards remote working as a part of long-term process as well as business continuity planning as key business and technology strategies,” he advised. “CXOs will spend more time in evaluating and discussing services around cloud and hyper-converged infrastructure with security as a prime parameter.”

Since inception, the systems integrator has been enhancing internal skills in newer technologies and professional services, adopting a consultative approach in terms of customer engagement in specific vertical segments.

“Constant innovation and technology adaptation makes you stand out when it comes to building a strategic relationship when managing IT infrastructure,” Mudaliar added. “Our services span infrastructure, security, cloud, professional services, DevOps and software, allowing us to work as a life-cycle partner with organisations.”

From a technology standpoint, Pentagon operates as a titanium partner of Dell Technologies, alongside holding platinum status with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM. This is in addition to premier partner accreditation for Cisco and data centre expertise through Vertiv.

“Innovation is always done looking at customer demand or foreseeing a trend and its perpetual process,” Mudaliar said. “The current state is one-of-a-kind which will lead to the emergence of many newer technologies as well as upgrades to current solutions.

“To help channel partners during the remainder of 2020, vendors should supply single pane integration of services and products which can collaborate with many services - this is what customers are looking at. Optimisation as well as flexibility of cost is also an area where both customers and partners are looking to vendors for support and guidance.”

Channel Asia Advance is a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the ASEAN and Indian markets attempt to reposition for growth.

