Total eBiz Solutions enhances security offerings in Southeast Asia

Bijjala Radhakrishna (Total eBiz Solutions) Credit: Total eBiz Solutions

Total eBiz Solutions has partnered with Vinca Cyber to strengthen cyber security offerings across Southeast Asia, targeting customers embarking on digital transformation projects.

Headquartered in India, Vinca Cyber specialises in the delivery of end-to-end security solutions, spanning endpoint protection, detection and response to server, network, application and cloud offerings.

Terms of the partnership will centre around both parties jointly providing cyber advisory services to customers ASEAN-wide, with a specific focus on operating model efficiency, risk management and cloud adoption.

“As organisations are making quick transitions to a remote workforce and rapidly deploying digital capabilities to serve customers, the crisis has also created new security vulnerabilities,” said Bijjala Radhakrishna, CEO of Total eBiz Solutions. “Through this strategic alliance, Total eBiz Solutions will provide security and business continuity solutions to protect our customers.”

Managed services is expected to account for the “largest and fastest growing” segment of the security market during the next six months, triggered by heightened customer demand for protection amid a sustained shift in remote working.

Billed as ‘single-tenant solutions operated by third-party providers and residing on customers' premises’, increased end-user appetite for managed security offerings delivered via the channel comes in response to the continuation of wide-scale lockdown measures which in turn have prompted a significant rise in cyber threats.

According to IDC findings, such demand is followed by integration services and consulting services, with the overall security services market accounting for approximately half of all security spending in the short-term.

Looking ahead, security services investment is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent during the next five years, with managed services in particular set to outpace the market at 13.6 per cent.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with Total eBiz Solutions, a company that underpins customer satisfaction as the primary focus,” added Shreekumar Nair, CEO of Vinca Cyber. “Partnership with Total eBiz Solutions will complement our strengths to leverage the digitisation wave and help guide organisations securely in their digital journey of the cyber world.”

The partnership follows Total eBiz Solutions developing unique intellectual property (IP) to help customers execute digital transformation plans in Singapore, listing two applications on Microsoft AppSource.

As reported by Channel Asia, the Microsoft specialist created Edusenz - an end-to-end educational management system which digitises processes and enhances collaboration between education stakeholders - and CareSenz, a digital solution built on Dynamics 365 and Azure.

Both software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings are now available on AppSource, an online cloud marketplace created by Microsoft to provide tailored line-of-business solutions built by channel partners.