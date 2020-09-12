Maxis goes deep in data analytics, rolls out Google Cloud

Telco commits to transitioning 100 per cent business intelligence, data analytics and machine learning on-premises workloads to the cloud

Morten Bangsgaard (Maxis) Credit: Maxis

Maxis has unveiled plans to integrate data analytics across every aspect of the business - from consumers to enterprise, network, retail channels and employees - following internal adoption of Google Cloud.

Central to such efforts will be transitioning 100 per cent of the company’s business intelligence, data analytics and machine learning on-premises workloads to the cloud, in a move designed to deliver “timely and secure insights”.

Under the banner of a digital analytics transformation program, the Malaysian telecommunications giant has also established a centre of excellence focusing on big data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, housing “deep skilled” data scientists in the process.

“Digital transformation touches every part of the company and our success comes from blending strong in-house skills with an ecosystem of world-class technologies and partners like Google Cloud,” said Morten Bangsgaard, chief technology and information officer at Maxis.

“Our transformation is a top-down driven initiative and embraced by everyone in the company, in line with our ‘customer-first’ mindset and our ambition to be Malaysia’s leading converged solutions company. We have every intention to keep strengthening our analytics capabilities as we become a more agile and digital Maxis.”

Selected as Maxis’ data analytics “partner of choice”, the business is leveraging Google Cloud - and specialised channel solutions - to enhance artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities internally, with the aim of managing the “massive surge of data” in a cost-effective manner.

Maxis and Google Cloud will also join forces to roll out a curated career development program to build deep technical knowledge and in-house expertise, alongside “significantly growing” the number of Google Certified Data Engineers within the organisation.

“More than ever, businesses need to make real-time, data-driven decisions in order to enhance customer service, gain speed to market and boost their competitive advantage,” added Rick Harshman, managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration will see Maxis breaking down data silos and gaining critical business insights from a single pane of glass so they can meet business goals and fuel data-led innovation across the organisation.”