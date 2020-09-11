Exclusive Networks makes double hire, appoints new leaders in Singapore and Malaysia

Joey Lim and Yuri Zaharin (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has appointed new country managers in Singapore and Malaysia in a move designed to enhance cloud and cyber security offerings via the channel.



Effective immediately, the distributor - fresh from acquiring specialist value-added distributor JJNET in Hong Kong - has tasked Joey Lim and Yuri Zaharin with heading up Singapore and Malaysia markets respectively.

Both leaders will hold responsibility for driving adoption of cloud and security solutions in response to growing demand among resellers and system integrators.

“We are living in a new age of remote work where companies are increasingly having their employees work from home using multi-cloud or hybrid ecosystems,” said Brad Gray, senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Exclusive Networks.

“Enterprises are seeking both cloud technologies and cyber security solutions as a holistic package to secure these ecosystems and ensure their operations can continue smoothly in a work-from-home environment. Both Joey and Yuri have data centre and cloud backgrounds and they will be able to apply this alongside our cyber security expertise to ensure a truly integrated solution for our reseller partners.”

Lim joins the business with more than 20 years of IT sales experience across reseller, vendor and distributor market segments, having recently held the role of senior sales director at Tech Data for more than five years.

“Singaporean firms are increasingly looking for high-tech cloud solutions to help their remote-working teams interact and work with each other,” Lim added. “Exclusive Networks, with 20 offices around the region and a large team of system integrators and engineers, is perfectly placed to provide these solutions.”

Meanwhile, Zaharin joins with over 35 years of expertise within the Malaysian technology industry having held management roles at Cisco, Dell, Nortel and Alcatel.

“I have seen how the company has grown over the past few years and believe there is a huge amount of potential for the Malaysian market,” Zaharin said. “I will be working with my global and regional colleagues, vendors and partners to bring the best technology for companies looking for cybersecurity and cloud solutions.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Exclusive Networks recently acquired Hong Kong-based specialist value-added distributor JJNET amid plans to combine local capabilities to create a cyber security infrastructure “powerhouse”.

Strengthening channel reach across Hong Kong and the wider Asia Pacific markets, the transaction is designed to offer “immediate scale” for Exclusive Networks, backed by in-country partner relationships and portfolio synergies to support “rapid growth objectives”.

Founded in 2009, JJNET specialises in the distribution of cloud and security solutions, currently holding vendor agreements with Ruckus, Micro Focus and Pulse Secure, in addition to A10 Networks and ExtraHop among others.

The company’s 22 employees will join forces with the local Exclusive Networks team in Hong Kong, numbering almost 30 and reporting into regional headquarters in Singapore. Upon closure of the acquisition, current general manager Jimmy Lok will become country manager of Hong Kong at Exclusive Networks, with other key management also remaining to ensure “continuity” of business going forward.