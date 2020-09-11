Equinix investigates ransomware incident

Credit: Equinix

Global colocation data centre operator Equinix has launched an investigation into a ransomware incident on its internal systems, with the company reassuring customers that its services remain fully operational.

“Equinix is currently investigating a security incident we detected that involves ransomware on some of our internal systems,” the company said in a blog post, dated 9 September. “Our teams took immediate and decisive action to address the incident, notified law enforcement and are continuing to investigate.

“Our data centers and our service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected our ability to support our customers.

“Note that as most customers operate their own equipment within Equinix data centers, this incident has had no impact on their operations or the data on their equipment at Equinix. The security of the data in our systems is always a top priority and we intend to take all necessary actions, as appropriate, based on the results of our investigation,” it said.

No further details about the incident had been disclosed by the company at the time of writing.

The ransomware hit comes just weeks after another high profile brand, cruise operator Carnival, launched its own investigation into a ransomware attack on one of its brand's information technology systems.

As reported in June, Equinix remained the top global colocation provider in the fourth quarter of 2019, recording over US$1 billion in quarterly colocation revenues, according to figures by Technology Business Research (TBR).