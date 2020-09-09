Fujitsu strikes managed cloud services deal with Singapore University of Social Sciences

Credit: Dreamstime

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has deployed managed cloud services delivered by Fujitsu to kick-start digital transformation efforts, underpinned by a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Built by Ellucian and designed for higher education, Banner Cloud allows organisations to manage all human resources, finance and student information processes in a single environment.

“As our university continues to grow in Singapore and regionally, our priority continues to deliver student-centred learning experiences that will empower our graduates to be purposeful global citizens and serve society,” said Gary Teo, director of Campus IT Services at SUSS. “Our digital transformation is a core enabler in our mission to deliver world class student experiences and operational excellence.”

As explained by Teo, the university previously relied on a “homegrown, on-premises platform” which required “significant administrative and IT overhead” to maintain. In response, the business deployed an Ellucian managed cloud offering with the aim of strengthening security while improving digital connectivity on campus.

Fujitsu localised the solution through back-end system integration with local government agency services applications, backed by a local helpline and enhanced customer support. Furthermore, SUSS is relying on Fujitsu’s expertise in student management systems through the signing of an application managed services agreement.

“The cloud can serve as a force multiplier to achieve the goals of today’s educational institutions - improving institutional productivity while mitigating potential data risks from academic processes,” added Uno Motohiko, president of Asia at Fujitsu. “Fujitsu is committed to help institutions transform by delivering business value with cutting-edge digital innovation and our experience in managing complex enterprise environment.

“We are delighted to support SUSS with an array of new possibilities through a seamless and resource-efficient cloud solution. Digital-native learners can enjoy enhanced experiences and mobility while the school gleans better insights, all in a highly-secure and agile environment.”

US-based Ellucian goes to market as a software and services provider with a specific focus on higher education, serving more than 2700 customers across over 50 countries.

“Across the board, institutions are simply outgrowing their homegrown solutions,” explained Laura Ipsen, president and CEO of Ellucian. “Implementing a cloud-based environment is an important step towards supporting the needs and expectations of students of the future.

“Together with our partner Fujitsu Asia, we’ll ensure that SUSS has the capabilities and resources to support an enhanced digital experience throughout the entire student lifecycle.”