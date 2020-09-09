WOM Finance goes G Suite in Indonesia, strengthens workplace collaboration through NTT

Migrates more than 1000 employees to G Suite within four weeks

Hendra Lesmana (NTT Indonesia Solutions) Credit: NTT Indonesia Solutions

Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOM Finance) has rolled out G Suite to “future-proof” workplace collaboration in Indonesia, leveraging NTT expertise during a four-week migration process.

The Jakarta-based financial services provider migrated more than 1000 employees from a legacy mail server to G Suite within the space of a month, in a move designed to accelerate adoption of cloud-based intelligent applications.

“In today’s competitive environment, there are plenty of uncertainties causing businesses to change rapidly,” said Anthony Y. Panggabean, director of WOM Finance. “An integrated environment is critical to help our teams stay productive and connected no matter where they are.

“By going digital, we can make faster credit decisions in a safe and secure manner that will translate into a better customer experience. NTT demonstrated a clear understanding of the challenges we faced in future-proofing our business, and was able to bring together the best of G Suite to help our company do more on one platform.”

Prior to engaging NTT, Panggabean said WOM Finance was limited by a legacy mail server unable to scale alongside the requirements of the expanding business. As a result, employees collaborated independently using multiple communication applications, most “without explicit IT department approval”.

In response, NTT implemented G Suite to provide a unified platform capable of centralising company information, resources and collaboration tools.

“G Suite provides us with a single platform for collaboration, meeting, data storage and security,” added Felix Priscellius, head of IT at WOM Finance. “Additionally, it delivers cost savings, has fewer downtime episodes, and it is the flexible and secure solution we need to scale quickly as our business grows.”

Following the migration, employees can access files and applications in the cloud “anytime, anywhere, from any device”. Integration with business applications - such as Google Docs, Sheets and Slides - is also available, alongside the deployment of Google Meet and Chat solutions.

“As the partner of choice for WOM Finance, we are proud to leverage our expertise in cloud-based services to accelerate collaboration in today’s remote and mobile-first work environment,” said Hendra Lesmana, CEO of NTT Indonesia Solutions. “With the implementation of G Suite, we are truly excited about empowering WOM Finance on their workplace transformation journey to discover more dynamic ways to collaborate securely.”