SAP promotes Verena Siow to run Southeast Asia, targets digital growth

Verena Siow (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has appointed Verena Siow as president and managing director of Southeast Asia, tasking the industry executive with driving growth and digital transformation adoption across the region.

The internal promotion sees Siow - who replaces outgoing Rachel Barger in the role - assume responsibility for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia markets, alongside the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and other emerging countries across ASEAN.

“Verena steps into this role at a crucial time when businesses across Southeast Asia are adjusting to and managing the impact of Covid-19 on their operations and supply chains,” said Scott Russell, president of Asia Pacific and Japan at SAP.

“Verena’s extensive regional and local experience and her deep understanding of the market and customers’ business challenges and opportunities will be instrumental in helping our customers transform and innovate to achieve success.

“I am confident that, under her leadership and with the dedicated support of my colleagues in Southeast Asia, we will continue to enable customers to prepare for the future and take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead.”

Drawing on more than 23 years experience across sales, market development and start-ups across Asia and the Americas, Siow was most recently managing director of Indochina at SAP, responsible for scaling the business across the region. Prior to this, Siow held the position of managing director of Strategic Conglomerates across Southeast Asia at SAP.

Most recently, Siow was acknowledged as a finalist in the upcoming and inaugural Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), recognised in the Achievement category. The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements, with winners honoured on Tuesday 13 October.

“I have witnessed first-hand how our customers have implemented intelligent technologies to mitigate and manage Covid-19 disruptions, enabling their workforce to function remotely with digital systems and diversifying their supply chains to cope with demand,” Siow added. “I’m excited to take on this role to work with over 4,000 colleagues in Southeast Asia to help our customers leverage digital technologies for growth.

“SAP has had a rich history of developing local talents and digital skills for the ecosystem through partnerships such as ASEAN Foundation-SAP and UNICEF-SAP. In addition, driving innovation adoptions has always been the top of our agenda, helping enterprises and governments in the ASEAN region run better and improving people's lives over the last three decades.”