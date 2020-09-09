Certus APAC uses Oracle in new HR system for Cotton On Group

Oracle platinum partner Certus Asia Pacific (APAC) was behind the launch of a new human resources and recruitment system for clothing retailer Cotton On Group.

The new system is based on Oracle’s Human Capital Management solution and involved three go-live stages across Cotton On Group’s Australian headquarters, retail and distribution centre divisions around the country.

Called YOU Hub, Cotton On adopted Oracle products including Core HR, Recruiting Cloud, Absence Management, Workforce Compensation, Oracle Integration Cloud and Learning Modules.

The retailer sought to refocus efforts on the technological gaps within their business and move away from disparate ageing legacy solutions. The business maintains eight brands including Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Rubi, Typo, Cotton On Lost, Factorie and Supre, with more than 22,000 employees.

“Our goal of improving productivity and effectiveness was to gain better visibility across all our HR activities by moving to a single platform and a single source of truth,” Cotton On Group business systems manager Rob Bowyer said.

“We also wanted to remove manual tasks and duplicate entries, enable automation of reporting, reduce data security risks, increase the transparency of staff performance and recruitment processes. Ultimately, we wanted to recognise, develop, and move our people more effectively.”

Bowyer said Certus APAC was selected as the implementation partner due to a clear alignment of company culture and values. “Our working relationship has been instrumental in enabling the project achievements,” he said.

The next step in the project involves implementing the platform across the retailer’s global infrastructure, which spans 18 countries. Another project phase is also in the works for next year, to expand the functionality of the solution using Certus’ CloudSure Implementation Methodology.

Certus APAC senior project manager Von Romana said it reached a new milestone in making the YOU Hub a reality for Cotton On Group and ensured the retailer would have “a smooth transition into their next stage of their journey”.

