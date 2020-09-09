AWS ISV Druva reports ‘100% growth' in Asia, backed by partner ecosystem

Credit: Dreamstime

Druva, a cloud data protection specialist, has increased data centre workload revenue by more than 100 per cent during the past 12 months across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), supported by an expanding ecosystem of specialist partners.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the independent software vendor (ISV) has worked with the channel to help more than 700 customers modernise legacy hardware and software solutions across the region, with key clients including NTT Data, McConnell Dowell and Adani Wilmar.

“As businesses in APJ adopt remote operating models, there is an urgency to adopt new technologies, maintain business continuity and secure organisational and dispersed workforce data,” said Pete Yamasaki, regional vice president of APJ at Druva. “Regardless of the industry, sector or legacy, companies are turning to the cloud for the scale and technology it has to offer.

“Druva has successfully proven to businesses in Asia Pacific the value cloud data protection can offer compared to traditional hardware-based architectures. Druva’s powerful platform has enabled the region’s expanding businesses to protect data where it is being created - in the cloud - from anywhere with on-demand scalability, robust compliance capabilities and industry-leading security standards."

To further support regional growth ambitions, the ISV has also expanded its partner program Druva Compass across APJ. The move sees partners now able to leverage expanded enablement resources, train through accreditation curriculum and streamline sales with recurring margins.

The US-based business aligns with value-added resellers and managed service providers primarily, backed by technology partnerships with AWS, VMware and Nutanix among others.

“Customers are increasingly drawn to the public cloud infrastructure as they embark on their digital transformation journey,” added Nathan Lowe, managing director of ASI Solutions, a Druva Compass certified partner in Australia.

“During such critical periods of migration, customers place their confidence in industry leaders with established technologies to enable a rapid and successful transition. In partnering with Druva Compass, our customers have the confidence to take the first step in their digital transformation journey.”