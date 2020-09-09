Fujitsu forms networking pact with NetFoundry, bolsters business continuity in the Philippines

Raul Santiago (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu has partnered with NetFoundry to help businesses across the Philippines address ongoing networking challenges in response to increased appetite for digital transformation amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

With a focus on providing enterprise-grade business continuity solutions, the alliance is centred around the delivery of work-from-anywhere VPN replacement offerings in a move designed to allow ‘business as usual’ operations at customer level.

Specifically, the offering aims to help organisations transition to an overall secure access service edge (SASE) framework, "matching network transformation to digital transformation".

“With this partnership, NetFoundry and Fujitsu are introducing a transformative approach to support businesses across the country,” said Raul Santiago, president and CEO of Philippines at Fujitsu. “This initiative is also in line with our unique approach to co-creation, which helps drive collaboration and success for businesses’ digital transformation.”

The solution also offers zero trust network access to workplace tools, software applications and resources - "from any location over any connection" - alongside leveraging a cloud-orchestrated platform to simplify management and improve end-user productivity.

“We are pleased to be a provider and partner for Fujitsu Philippines, one of South Asia’s leading information IT systems integrators and solutions providers,” added Dipesh Ranjan, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific at NetFoundry.

“Together, we are introducing a transformative approach to support businesses across the Philippines to address, not only their business networking needs but most importantly the challenges brought about by the pandemic to business resiliency and productivity.”

According to Ranjan, NetFoundry’s cloud native, zero trust network access, NaaS (network-as-a-service) platform allows partners to offer “network transformation solutions” to meet the requirements of digital transformation.