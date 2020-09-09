Barracuda targets new markets in Southeast Asia

James Wong (Barracuda Networks) Credit: Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks is prioritising penetration in new markets across Southeast Asia following the appointment of James Wong as regional director earlier this year.

In taking responsibility for Southeast Asia and Korea, Singapore-based Wong is tasked with building on plans to expand reach across the region following the opening of company headquarters in Hong Kong last year.

“At Barracuda, we protect email, data and networks both on-premises and in the cloud, that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey,” said James Forbes-May, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Barracuda Networks. “Southeast Asia and Korea are important markets for us, as we continue to expand our presence across the Asia Pacific region.

“James is an experienced technology leader with an excellent track record of skill-fully managing sales for fast growing technology businesses in Asia. His joining Barracuda marks the next exciting step in our journey in Asia, and I’m delighted to welcome him to the Barracuda family.”

Drawing on more than 25 years of market experience, Wong most recently held the position of general manager of South Asia at Big Switch Networks. Prior to this, the industry executive was managing director and head of channels across Asia Pacific at A10 Networks, alongside senior leadership roles at Siebel, prior to its acquisition by Oracle.

“The cyber security landscape in Southeast Asia and Korea continues to evolve, as businesses of all sizes struggle with new and increasing security challenges,” Wong added. “Barracuda is leading the way forward when it comes to email security, cloud and data protection solutions, and is well-placed to help businesses in the Asia Pacific region stay protected.

“I’m excited to join one of the front-runners in cloud-enabled cyber protection, and I look forward to playing my part in expanding the company’s reach to provide more companies in Southeast Asia, and Korea with seamless advanced protection in these increasingly uncertain times.”