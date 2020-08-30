Philippine Air Force bolsters security ranks through PLDT, trains ‘cyber warriors’

Credit: PLDT Group

PLDT Group has signed an agreement with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to help bolster security capabilities with a specific focus on infrastructure modernisation and cyber enablement.

Terms of the agreement will see subsidiaries Smart Communications and ePLDT enhance cyber operations at the military service through upgrading digital infrastructure and systems, in addition to training ‘cyber warriors’ within the division.

Leveraging learning modules created by PLDT, Smart and ePLDT, enablement courses will involve a combination of lectures and ‘hands-on’ sessions spanning cyber management, operations and administration, with participants working alongside the technology provider’s team of security specialists in the Philippines.

The alliance also includes access to ePLDT’s Security Operation Centre, providing PAF with a customised dashboard to monitor internal operations, backed by a cyber intelligence platform to protect against rising threat levels.

“We are one with the government in ensuring that our country is safe from cyber threats,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT. “We look forward to more engagements with the Philippine Air Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines on this front.”

The partnership comes amid heightened plans by PLDT to improve the country's cyber security posture, evident through the creation of the Cybersecurity Council last month. Chaired by Pangilinan, the council houses leading infrastructure and telecommunication providers nationwide with the aim of protecting enterprise businesses from increased levels of cyber risk across the country.

In addition to PLDT, Smart and ePLDT, key members include representatives from Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation; Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings; Maynilad Water Services; Manila Electric; Philex Mining and Makati Medical Center. This is alongside Mediaquest Holdings; Metropac Movers; PLDT Global; MVP Rewards and Keralty Philippines.

The council also runs in compliance with existing laws such as the Data Privacy Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, which require companies to safeguard customer data.

Meanwhile, the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) also recently launched its first Cybersecurity Executive Course to help organisations manage cyber threats, with experts from PLDT and Smart leading the learning sessions on how to build cyber-resilient businesses.