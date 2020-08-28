Salesforce ‘eliminating some positions’

Move comes as cloud software vendor reports 29 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue for second quarter

Credit: Dreamstime

Salesforce has confirmed it is shedding some positions that no longer “map to our business priorities” as it works to redirect resources internally.

“We’re reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth,” a spokesperson told ARN.

“This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel our strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to our business priorities. For affected employees, we are helping them find the next step in their careers, whether within our company or a new opportunity."

The move comes as the cloud software vendor reports a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue for its second quarter, to US$5.15 billion.

The company released its latest quarterly financials on 25 August, with a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in subscription and support revenues for the quarter, to $4.84 billion. Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were $0.31 billion, an increase of 23 per cent year-over-year.

"It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said. "Salesforce was founded on our belief in stakeholder capitalism and our core values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality.

"Our success in the quarter brought all of this together with the power of our Customer 360 platform, the resilience of our business model, putting our customers first and doing our part to take care of all of our stakeholders. We know that together we have an opportunity to emerge from these times even stronger."