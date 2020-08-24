Lenovo launches Partner Hub in Asia Pacific

Ashwini Bhatnagar (Lenovo) Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo’s new global Partner Hub has officially launched in Asia Pacific, providing real-time sales and quoting tools while enabling closer collaboration between Lenovo and its channel partners.

The Hub will cater for the vendor's entire partner ecosystem from distributors through to Platinum, Gold, Silver and Authorised partners, providing a single access point to tools and resources that are relevant to partner needs, geographic markets and past history.

Billed as a ‘one-stop-shop’ the Hub will be powered by an advanced analytics engine that will span across both Lenovo sales teams in the PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) and the Data Centre Group (DCG), offering partners access to leads, product catalogues, deal registration, deal protection, new customer bonus and discount codes.

Specifically, the Hub contains intelligent pricing across an integrated pricing engine with deal registration, new customer and acquisition bonus; digital co-selling featuring digital marketing assets, partner-ready services, specialist programs and rewards; and digital processes from customer opportunity, quotation, order through to rewards.

The Hub also features a personalised portal across different business functions to see materials and information relevant to their business unit, such as a personalised sales performance dashboard and summaries.

The Hub itself marks an important step in Lenovo’s own multi-year digital transformation program for business partners, and was initially launched in select geographical markets from July 27. Asia Pacific partners did get the opportunity to test the Hub and explore its features prior to the official launch.

Lenovo Asia Pacific director of SMB, channel and alliances Ashwini Bhatnagar told ARN the vendor has been working on the Partner Hub for the past year.

“This is such an important initiative for us, especially in this environment," he said. "We listened to what partners wanted and so far, we’ve incorporated a lot of the changes."

Previously tools such as quotes and deal registration existed in different formats but didn’t always integrate well with each other, Bhatnagar said.

“With Partner Hub, they get a seamless integrated experience where a partner can go from identifying a customer to fulfilling their requirements,” he added. “It’s a next generation tool for our partners."

Bhatnagar said during the current economic climate it was helping guide partners through rapid response, offering customised technical and financial solutions and committed to guaranteeing certain delivery time frames for its supply chain.

In July, Lenovo rolled out a tailored SMB Channel Bounce Back program to help partners and distributors navigate the tough business climate.

The new initiatives aimed to help stimulate market demand and involve competitively priced bundles and offers, partner enablement, demand generation, webinars and marketing support. Financial support packages were also on the table.