Singapore-based ViSenze aligns with AWS to enhance retail experience

ViSenze has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as preferred cloud provider to support global expansion plans, backed by the deployment of new products and services to more than 900 retail customers.

Headquartered in Singapore, the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist goes to market with an image recognition platform capable of processing over one billion searches every month. Running on AWS, the platform allows retailers to help shoppers find relevant products through personalised image searches rather than keywords.

With key customers including UNIQLO, Urban Outfitters and Zalora, ViSenze - which recently achieved AWS Retail Competency Partner status - is leveraging AWS infrastructure capabilities on a global scale, supporting locations which include São Paulo, Moscow and Beijing, alongside Tokyo, Seattle, New York and Dublin.

“AWS cloud-enabled machine learning services are redefining retailing and the consumer experience as we know it,” said Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS.

“ViSenze has been at the forefront of this shift and are now one of Asia’s fastest-growing visual commerce companies. We have collaborated with ViSenze since their inception and we’re excited about the next phase of our partnership as ViSenze scale globally.”

From a technology standpoint, ViSenze’s visual commerce platform is built entirely on AWS, using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances to help manage infrastructure costs through on-demand pricing.

Meanwhile, Amazon DynamoDB allows the platform to process millions of images per hour in real-time, in addition to providing an enhanced consumer experience across search, discovery and visual recommendations.

In addition to leveraging services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and AWS Lambda, the business is also experimenting with machine learning through Amazon SageMaker.

“AWS’ broad and deep portfolio of cloud services enables ViSenze to help our retail customers better connect shoppers with the brands they are looking for,” added Brendan O’Shaughnessy, chief commercial officer at ViSenze.

“AWS is our preferred cloud provider because its broad array of services enables us to innovate faster and scale with ease, and its global infrastructure helps us serve our customers around the world. AWS’ rapid pace of innovation provides us with new technologies we can use to accelerate the path to action for consumers.”