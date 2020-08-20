Cyber intelligence start-up IntSights hunts for Asian resellers

Credit: IntSights

IntSights is ramping up efforts to on-board channel partners across Asia Pacific amid plans to drive market growth at a regional level.

Founded in 2015, the US-based start-up specialises in the delivery of an external threat protection platform, supported by enhanced cyber intelligence and remediation offerings.

In response to increased demand for cyber threat intelligence solutions, plans are now underway to expand partner network reach across the region, delivering the vendor’s external threat protection (ETP) suite to enterprise customers in the process.

From Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore - serving key markets in Hong Kong and Japan - the IntSights ecosystem currently houses global system integrators, managed security service providers, value-added resellers and distributors.

“As enterprises in Asia Pacific expand their digital footprint to engage with their audience, they are increasingly aware of the need to stem vulnerabilities from cyber threats originating from the external environment,” Michael Tan, regional sales director of Asia at IntSights.

“With our further expansion, we strive to maximise collaboration with partners and equip more organisations with actionable threat intelligence that will empower them to proactively identify, guard against and take down threats.”

Specific to customer reach, key global clients span multiple sectors including government, e-commerce, healthcare and finance. In Asia Pacific, the vendor predominantly serves insurance, e-commerce, financial services and telecommunications, with Southeast Asia attracting new logos.

“Asia Pacific is a vital market for IntSights as more organisations are looking for a next-generation cyber intelligence solution to put in place appropriate safeguards before attacks happen,” added Jason Thompson, COO at IntSights.

“Our investment and commitment in the Asia Pacific market is pivotal as we continue to drive this momentum by delivering innovative, automated cyber security solutions and neutralise cyber threats from outside our customers' environments.”

Founded by former members of an elite intelligence unit in the Israel Defense Forces, IntSights has offices in Singapore, Tokyo and New York, alongside Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas and Tel Aviv.